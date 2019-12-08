Likud Central Committee votes to cancel primaries, push Norwegian Law

The Likud Party's Central Committee voted to not hold primaries and to progress the Norwegian Law after the possible upcoming third rounds of elections. The decision to cancel the primaries will only take effect if Israel goes to third elections on Wednesday.The Norwegian Law allows ministers and deputy ministers to quit the Knesset and enable the next candidate on their party’s list to enter, but permits the ministers to return to the legislature if they quit the cabinet.Gil Hoffman and Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.