Likud, Blue and White delegations meet at the Knesset

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 29, 2019 10:23
Delegates from the Likud and Blue and White parties met at the Knesset on Sunday morning to continue discussions of forming a government.

On Saturday, Likud representatives said that if Blue and White would not agree to a rotation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, and would not present any other “realistic outline” for an agreement, Netanyahu would very likely return the mandate to form the government to President Reuven Rivlin.


