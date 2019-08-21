Likud asks pollsters to count Liberman on Left

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
A day after Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Lieberman signed a surplus agreement with Blue and White, the Likud appealed to polling agencies on Wednesday to treat Lieberman as part of the left-wing bloc and not as part of an independent bloc, as they have done so far.
