Likud asks pollsters to count Liberman on Left

A day after Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Lieberman signed a surplus agreement with Blue and White, the Likud appealed to polling agencies on Wednesday to treat Lieberman as part of the left-wing bloc and not as part of an independent bloc, as they have done so far.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });