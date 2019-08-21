Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Likud asks pollsters to count Liberman on Left

By
August 21, 2019 15:47
A day after Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Lieberman signed a surplus agreement with Blue and White, the Likud appealed to polling agencies on Wednesday to treat Lieberman as part of the left-wing bloc and not as part of an independent bloc, as they have done so far.


