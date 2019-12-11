Likud primary likely on December 26

The Likud will hold its leadership race on December 26 if the Knesset is dispersed on Wednesday, a party spokesman said.

Likud challenger Gideon Sa'ar had asked for more time to prepare and called for a January 6 primary.

Netanyahu's associates wanted it even earlier and suggested December 22 or 23.

MK Michal Shir, who is close to Sa'ar complained on Wednesday about thousands of Likud members who have vanished from the membership rolls.