Litzman to Rivlin: Stop Liberman's incitement against haredi Jews

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 11, 2019 11:26
Deputy Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman turned to President Reuven Rivlin on Monday, requesting he speaks out against Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman's incitement against the ultra-orthodox community.

"The recent election campaigns that the State of Israel and its citizens faced are unfortunately causing polariziztion and division, as well as the spreading of hateful discourse that may, in effect, cause a rift among the public," Litzman explained.Litzman added that "Even if there are differences in opinions, we must not disqualify entire sectors or ostracizing them from public discourse." He also mentioned Blue and White MK Yair Lapid as responsible for incitement against the haredi community.


