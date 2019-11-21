NYC Conference
MK Miki Zohar: ‘We knew the AG will not withstand the pressure'

Likud MK Miki Zohar said on social media on Thursday that “everything was known way in advance” and claimed “we knew that the Attorney General will not be able to stand up to the pressure turned on him.”
He pointed the finger to State Attorney of Israel Shai Nitzan as the one who “fought with all his might” to have the PM indicted “at all cost.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted on Thursday for alleged corruption and breach of trust by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.
“We will not be silent,” Zohar said, “we will not quit.”
MK Nitzan Horowitz: ‘Netanyahu must not serve for even one extra moment’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 06:45 PM
MK Merav Michaeli: ‘We must all back the Attorney General’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 06:39 PM
Peretz to appeal to the Supreme Court to rule Netanyahu unable to rule
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 06:33 PM
Odeh: When Netanyahu pays for his crimes, we could repair his damage
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 06:28 PM
Name of psychologist alleged of sexual abuse – Idan Kosovski
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 06:23 PM
Police pilots locate family that was lost in a forest near Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 05:37 PM
Fire breaks out in Kiryat Tiv’on, no reported injuries
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 05:33 PM
Likud activists called to PM's house following A-G indictment decision
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 05:25 PM
Netanyahu met with the Mengistu and al-Sayed families in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 05:22 PM
Netanyahu indictment decision to be released by A-G today
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 04:51 PM
United States ready to work with new Lebanese govt, President Aoun tweets
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 02:45 PM
Lebanon parliament speaker calls session following cancellation
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 02:16 PM
Rivlin: Political situation is the result election forced on the citizens
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 11/21/2019 01:54 PM
OECD prediction: Slower economic growth. Increase in debt, unemployment
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 01:26 PM
Likud Sources: Netanyahu pushing to cancel primaries for party leadership
  • By ANA BERSKY/MAARIV
  • 11/21/2019 11:15 AM
