MK Miki Zohar: ‘We knew the AG will not withstand the pressure'

Likud MK Miki Zohar said on social media on Thursday that “everything was known way in advance” and claimed “we knew that the Attorney General will not be able to stand up to the pressure turned on him.”He pointed the finger to State Attorney of Israel Shai Nitzan as the one who “fought with all his might” to have the PM indicted “at all cost.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted on Thursday for alleged corruption and breach of trust by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.“We will not be silent,” Zohar said, “we will not quit.”