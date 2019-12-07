The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

MK Yoav Kish: I will support Gideon Sa'ar for Likud

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 7, 2019 20:23
MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) announced on Saturday, December 7, that he intends to support MK Gideon Sa'ar for Likud primaries.
Kisch is the second MK to announce his support for the storm, in addition to MK Michal Shir. A number of local government leaders and councils and senior Likud activists also stood behind him.Likud will be holding primaries for the party's leadership on December 22. In the meantime, Netanyahu's main challenger is Gideon Sa'ar, but other Likud Mks are expected to join the race in the coming weeks.
US defense secretary can't label US base attack 'terrorism' at this point
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 10:46 PM
Trump says does not think Kim Jong Un wants to interfere in U.S. election
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 10:41 PM
Iran to unveil new generation of enrichment centrifuges soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 09:52 PM
Amazon CEO says wants to work more with Pentagon
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 09:47 PM
Red Alert: Rocket sirens heard in Gaza border region
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 08:59 PM
Netanyahu: We should have direct elections for PM
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 08:45 PM
MK Yoav Kisch: I will support Gideon Sa'ar for Likud
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 08:32 PM
Liberman: We need unity for promoting security and economic needs
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 08:07 PM
Peretz: Liberman is at fault for a third election
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/07/2019 08:00 PM
Edelstein: We can prevent elections with Gantz-Netanyahu unity government
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 07:51 PM
Bennett: Third election will lead to missed security opportunities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 06:58 PM
North Korea's U.N. envoy says denuclearization off negotiating table with United States
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 06:37 PM
Air strikes kill at least 20 in Syria's Idlib - Observatory, activists
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 05:56 PM
US hopes US citizen's release means more progress possible with Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 05:56 PM
Likud: The reason for no unity government so far - Lapid wants a rotation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/07/2019 05:49 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by