MK Zvi Hauser: Israel cannot close its eyes to the suffering of the Kurds

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 9, 2019 22:19
MK Zvi Hauser addressed the Kurd’s situation in the region following US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull American forces out of Syria.

“As a nation-state of an ethnic minority in the Middle East, Israel cannot close its eyes to the suffering of the Kurds in the region. Fresh and deported Kurds will bring a wave of refugees, change demographics, intensify instability and weep for generations, even from Israel's point of view. Israel must internalize the new rules of the game with regard to all challenges,” Hauser told Arutz Sheva.


