Mahmoud Abbas meets with King of Jordan - report

Official Palestinian reports say that Head of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas met King Abdullah II of Jordan in New York, according to Arutz 7.



The two reportedly discussed recent developments in the area and the meeting was reportedly attended by Palestinian diplomat, Saeb Erekat, and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, Arutz 7 reported on Sunday.

