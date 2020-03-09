The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Mainland China reports 40 new cases of coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MARCH 9, 2020 03:46
Mainland China had 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 44 cases a day earlier, and the lowest number since the health authority started publishing nationwide data on Jan. 20.
That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 80,735.The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,119 as of the end of Sunday, up 22 from the previous day.
The central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 21 new deaths. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, 18 people died.
Mainland China outside Hubei reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus on Sunday for the second straight day, while 36 were reported in Wuhan, officials said Monday.
The remaining four in Gansu province were imported from Iran. The total number of imported cases hit 67, including the four Gansu cases.
Cruise ship heads to Singapore after rebuff over virus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 05:09 AM
South Korea reports 69 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 03:35 AM
Woman in serious condition following car accident by Latrun
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/09/2020 02:12 AM
North Korea fires three unidentified projectiles
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 01:10 AM
Saudi Arabia suspends travel to / from 9 countries over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 12:55 AM
Soccer player Ismaeel Ryan gets put under quarantine, released
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/09/2020 12:36 AM
Health Ministry: Anyone who was near Bethlehem should be quarantined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 11:53 PM
Third person dies of coronavirus in the UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 11:42 PM
39 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus - Health Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 10:19 PM
29th Israeli diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 09:31 PM
Gantz instructs negotiators to prepare for talks with Joint List
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 09:10 PM
Oregon declares emergency as coronavirus cases double to 14
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 08:49 PM
Due to coronavirus fears, Saudi Arabia suspends schools, universities
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 08:48 PM
26 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus - Health Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 08:46 PM
Israeli patient No. 27 diagnosed with coronavirus - Health Ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by