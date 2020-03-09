Mainland China reports 40 new cases of coronavirus

Mainland China had 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 44 cases a day earlier, and the lowest number since the health authority started publishing nationwide data on Jan. 20.That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 80,735.The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,119 as of the end of Sunday, up 22 from the previous day.The central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 21 new deaths. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, 18 people died.Mainland China outside Hubei reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus on Sunday for the second straight day, while 36 were reported in Wuhan, officials said Monday.The remaining four in Gansu province were imported from Iran. The total number of imported cases hit 67, including the four Gansu cases.