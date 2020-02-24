The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Malaysian prime minister sends resignation letter to king

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 08:24
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his resignation to the king, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, amid talks of forming a new coalition to govern the country.
Mahathir, 94, assumed office in May 2018 for his second stint as prime minister.A spokesman from the prime minister's office declined to comment, saying only that a statement will be issued soon.
The sources declined to be named as they were not authorized to talk to the media.
Likud officials: Netanyahu is considering declaring upcoming term as last
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/24/2020 09:48 AM
Afghanistan identifies first confirmed coronavirus patient - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 09:44 AM
Coronavirus epicenter Wuhan revokes announcement easing lockdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 09:42 AM
Qatar to quarantine passengers arriving from Iran, South Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 09:41 AM
Iraq closes border crossing with Kuwait amid coronavirus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 09:23 AM
Kuwait says three people who traveled to Iran have new coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 08:44 AM
Bahrain's first coronavirus case detected
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 08:25 AM
Seven wounded in shooting at flea market in Houston, Texas
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 07:58 AM
Wuhan city, virus epicenter, allows people to exit for crucial operations
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 06:29 AM
China: 409 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 05:21 AM
New Zealand extends ban on arrivals from China on coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 04:52 AM
Four Chinese provinces lower coronavirus emergency response level
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 04:51 AM
Trump administration backs off sending coronavirus patients to Alabama
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 03:50 AM
161 new coronavirus cases in South Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 03:38 AM
UK venue owners must plan for militant attacks - security minster
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 02:12 AM
