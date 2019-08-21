Marines commandant says U.S. shares view with Japan, S.Korea on regional threats

The commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps said on Wednesday the United States, Japan and South Korea shared a common view of the threat posed by North Korea and the long-term threat to stability from China.



"I am confident we share a common view of the threats to the region," General David Berger, who was confirmed as commander of the Marines in June, told reporters in Tokyo.

