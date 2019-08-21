Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Marines commandant says U.S. shares view with Japan, S.Korea on regional threats

By REUTERS
August 21, 2019 04:24
Breaking news

The commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps said on Wednesday the United States, Japan and South Korea shared a common view of the threat posed by North Korea and the long-term threat to stability from China.

"I am confident we share a common view of the threats to the region," General David Berger, who was confirmed as commander of the Marines in June, told reporters in Tokyo.


