"[This] needs to be addressed now," said Fishel, adding that a million Israelis will require mental healthcare due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fishel presented his plan to return mental healthcare services including remote treatment for anyone who requests it in the first stage and then continued treatment in regular mental healthcare services for anyone who needs it.

Chairman of the Israel Psychiatric Association, Dr. Zvi Fishel, warned mental healthcare services have declined throughout the coronavirus outbreak and that the consequences would be felt soon, in an interview on Army Radio on Thursday.