Merhavim Regional Council: schools to open near Gaza border

Councilor Shai Hajj of the Merhavim Regional Council spoke with Home Front Command representatives and announced that schools in the region, which is located close to the Gaza border will be opened following a ceasefire.Shuttle to elementary schools will start at 9 a.m.Special education shuttles will start at 9 a.m.High school shuttles will also start at 9 a.m.Nurseries and kindergartens will open at 10 a.m.In accordance with the Home Front Command's instructions, businesses have also been given permission to open in the area.