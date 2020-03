The Mexican government has not yet received a formal proposal from the United States about migrants in that country being returned to Mexico due to coronavirus, Mexico's foreign ministry said a brief statement late on Tuesday.

The statement added that Mexico would analyze the reach of such a proposal and act in defense of its interests as well as considerations including public health and human rights."Mexico is strictly following WHO protocols to limit negative impact of the coronavirus and is collaborating with international authorities to mitigate impact," their government announced Tuesday night.