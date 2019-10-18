Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mike Pompeo calls on the UN to renew arm sales embargo against Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 18, 2019 09:54
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the UN to renew an arms sales embargo against Iran.

“Because of the flawed Iran deal, the UN arms embargo on Iran will expire in one year. Countries like Russia and China will be able to sell Iran sophisticated weapons. The Iranian regime will be free to sell weapons to anyone. This will trigger a new arms race in the Middle East,” he wrote on his Twitter account on Friday. “If you’re worried about Iran’s behavior now, imagine what Iran will do with advanced missiles, drones, tanks, and jets. The Security Council must renew the arms embargo,” he added.

Pompeo is currently in Israel and he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Friday.


