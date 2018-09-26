Minister Bennett: 'No Palestinian state while I'm in government'

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Education Minister and cabinet member Naftali Bennett took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to US President Donald Trump's address to the United Nations Security Council.
Stating that Trump "is a true friend of Israel," Bennett also said that "as long as Bayit Yehudi sits in the government, a Palestinian state, which is a disaster to Israel, will not be established,"
"I like the two states solution," Trump said, "you might like something else, but I don't think so."
