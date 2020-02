Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said in an interview to Army Radio on Sunday that in the Likud party “there are attempts to replace [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu].”



He added that his own party, Yamina, will not be a part of it and should anyone come to him with an offer to support such a move that person will be “thrown out on his ear.”



Bennett ruled out any option of his party joining forces with Blue and White to form a government.