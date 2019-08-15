Minister Haim Katz expected to resign tomorrow - report

Contrary to Likud MK's stance, Welfare Minister Haim Katz is expected to submit his resignation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - Ynet reported Thursday

Earlier on Thursday, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced that he decided to indict Katz for breach of trust and fraud.

