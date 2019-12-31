Minister Steinitz: This is a historic day for the State of Israel

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told the Israeli public on Tuesday that natural gas began being delivered from the Leviathan rig, a press release on behalf of his office reported.Saying that “today is a historical day for the State of Israel” the minister argued that, during the next 25 years, Israelis will enjoy an income worth dozens of billions of USD. He also argued that it would strengthen peaceful relations between Israel and other countries with gas being sent to Jordan and Egypt and an improvement in air quality as the country reduces coal usage to produce power.The minister meant that the government of Israel, which is meant to serve citizens, will get a share of the profits. Unlike other countries, Israeli citizens are not expected to gain any payments from this national resource being used.