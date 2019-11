Minister of Culture and Sports, Miri Regev, responded on Facebook to what Ayman Odeh said about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which the Arab MK called the prime minister a “psychopath””The only psychopaths who endanger the state of Israel, encouraging terrorists and never miss a chance to praise and glorify Islamic martyrs, are Aymen Odeh and Ahmed Tibi," Regev responded. "It’s shocking that Gantz, Bogi and Ashkenazi haven’t realized this yet. But it’s not too late! Have a good week.”