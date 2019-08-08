Mother of U.S. Ambassador to Israel passed away

The mother of US ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Adelaide Friedman, passed away on Monday, she was 91-years of age.

The funeral service was held in New York. The ambassador held shiva in his New York home and will continue to sit shiva in his Herzliya residency.

The shiva in Israel will be kept from Thursday night to Monday morning.

