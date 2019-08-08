Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mother of U.S. Ambassador to Israel passed away

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 09:23
The mother of US ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Adelaide Friedman, passed away on Monday, she was 91-years of age. 


The funeral service was held in New York. The ambassador held shiva in his New York home and will continue to sit shiva in his Herzliya residency. 
The shiva in Israel will be kept from Thursday night to Monday morning. 



