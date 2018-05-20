May 20 2018
Sivan, 6, 5778
Mueller probe interested in Israeli with UAE ties

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 20, 2018 00:47
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is examining Middle Eastern involvement in the 2016 election and Trump campaign, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The investigation is looking into role of Joel Zamel, an Australian-Israeli businessman and founder of several private consulting firms. A subpoena concerning Zamel's work has been issued, though not directly to Zamel himself.

Zamel reportedly consulted with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower prior to the 2016 election in a meeting also attended by George Nader, top adviser to the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates. Following the meeting Nader made a payment of $2 million to Zamel.

The meeting has been confirmed by Trump Jr.'s lawyer, though was dismissed as unrelated and of no interest to the attending parties.


