Mueller probe interested in Israeli with UAE ties

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is examining Middle Eastern involvement in the 2016 election and Trump campaign, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.



The investigation is looking into role of Joel Zamel, an Australian-Israeli businessman and founder of several private consulting firms. A subpoena concerning Zamel's work has been issued, though not directly to Zamel himself.



Zamel reportedly consulted with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower prior to the 2016 election in a meeting also attended by George Nader, top adviser to the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates. Following the meeting Nader made a payment of $2 million to Zamel.



The meeting has been confirmed by Trump Jr.'s lawyer, though was dismissed as unrelated and of no interest to the attending parties.



Share on facebook Share on twitter