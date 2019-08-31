Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Multiple casualties after gunman opens fire at Alabama high school

By HOWARD KOPLOWITZ/ALABAMA MEDIA GROUP/TNS
August 31, 2019 09:47
LeFlore fans and students take cover after gunfire rings out at the conclusion of the Williamson and LeFlore prep football game Friday, August 30, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (photo credit: MIKE KITTRELL/TNS)

Birmingham, Alabama - At least 10 people were injured after gunfire rang out at the end of a high school football game Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, the city’s police chief said.


Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said six of the 10 injured were directly shot and that one victim had a seizure shortly after the incident at the end of the game between LeFlore High School and Williamson High School.
The victims ranged in age from 15 to 18 years old, the chief said. Their conditions were not immediately clear.


The police chief said two people were detained for questioning.


———


©2019 Alabama Media Group, Birmingham
Visit Alabama Media Group, Birmingham at www.al.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.


