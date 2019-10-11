N. Syria camp by displaced to be moved after shelling

BEIRUT - A camp sheltering more than 7,000 displaced people in northern Syria is to be evacuated and talks are underway about moving a second camp for 13,000 people including families of Islamic State fighters after both were hit by shelling, the Kurdish-led authorities in northern Syria said on Friday.



In a statement, the Kurdish-led administration said the camps at Mabrouka and Ain Issa had "not been immune from the dangers" of a Turkish offensive that began this week.The camp at Mabrouka, 12 km from the Turkish border, would be evacuated and the people sheltering there moved to al-Arisha camp south of Hasaka city, it said. The second camp at Ain Issa is holding 785 relatives of Islamic State fighters, it said.



"Discussion is underway with the relevant bodies and organization to find a solution or alternative location to move the camp to," it said.



