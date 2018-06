SEOUL - Talks between the United States and North Korea are heading in the right direction, said a US envoy who led preparatory talks with North Korea for a possible summit between the two countries.



"We believe that we are moving in the right direction to the ongoing series of consultations," US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, a veteran diplomat and expert on North Korea, told South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-hwa on Friday.



