Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

N.Korea test was of short- to medium-range ballistic missile

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 19:46
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Pentagon said on Thursday that a recent North Korean missile test was a short- to medium-range ballistic missile that was fired from a sea-based platform.

Colonel Patrick Ryder, a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters during a press conference that the missile flew about 280 miles (450 km) into the sea.

During the same briefing, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and his Japanese counterpart agreed in a call on Thursday that North Korean tests are "unnecessarily provocative and do not set the stage for diplomacy." 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 3, 2019
Trump broke his oath of office in asking China to probe Biden -Schiff

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings