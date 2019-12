According to a Maariv report, Naama Issachar's lawyers have appealed to the Russian court for her drug smuggling conviction.Issachar was sentenced to 7.5 years in a Russian prison for allegedly smuggling 9.5 grams of marijuana through the country. Some have speculated that Issachar was being used as a political pawn over the extradition to the United States of a Russian hacker, Alexei Burkov.