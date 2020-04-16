The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Nachman Shai: Country lacks coronavirus communicator

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 16, 2020 07:56
Israel needs someone to professionally communicate coronavirus regulations and information to the public, said former MK Dr. Nachman Shai, the IDF spokesman during the Gulf War who took the role of communicating with the public and keeping the nation calm, to Army Radio on Sunday.
"We are lacking a person in this role during the coronavirus crisis," said Shai. "Sharing emergency information is essential, as are receiving directives to the homefront. This is a profession that must be done by people with expertise, who know how to take into account how the public will receive the information."
Shai added that while it's fine for their to be debates about what steps to take in the crisis, the public should be receiving "coherent information."
"It cannot be that the Health Ministry says one thing and the Finance Ministry says another," said Shai.
Shai is the author of "Hearts and Minds: Israel and the Battle for Public Opinion."


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Bnei Brak to remain open Thursday after road blocks removed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 06:23 AM
Mexico registers 448 new cases of coronavirus and new 43 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 04:39 AM
Israel Police shoot at vehicle for refusing to stop at checkpoint
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 01:12 AM
Trump will announce guidelines on reopening the economy Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 01:03 AM
Gantz: I did not enter negotiations to deal with High Court
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 12:35 AM
Iranian vessels come dangerously close to US military ships
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 12:17 AM
Benny Gantz's mandate to form a government has expired
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 12:07 AM
Health Minister Litzman tests negative for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 11:37 PM
Israel Police remove road blocks in Bnei Brak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 11:08 PM
Libya's government imposes 10-day curfew to combat coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 10:59 PM
US senator: Apple, Google must clarify how tracing is not invasive
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 10:35 PM
US coronavirus deaths top 30,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 10:05 PM
Yoav Galant hosted family for Passover despite coronavirus restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 09:39 PM
New York coronavirus hospitalizations down for second day
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 08:32 PM
Pompeo urges Chinese diplomat on full transparency on coronavirus outbrea
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 08:23 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by