Naftali Bennett visits Bnei Brak, says the citizens behaving well

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visited Bnei Brak on Thursday, met with Interior Minister Arye Deri and held a video conversation with Bnei Brak Mayor Abraham Rubinstein."The citizens of Bnei Brak are behaving well. IDF soldiers will assist the citizens in Bnei Brak in any way possible. They are our brothers," Bennett said.Bennett added that "Bnei Brak is different from many other places: families with multiple children in small apartments, a younger than usual population, a relatively lower adult population, disconnected from the Internet, and probably a relatively high rate of coronavirus infections. Together, we will beat the virus."