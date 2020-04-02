The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Naftali Bennett visits Bnei Brak, says the citizens behaving well

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 2, 2020 12:22
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visited Bnei Brak on Thursday, met with Interior Minister Arye Deri and held a video conversation with Bnei Brak Mayor Abraham Rubinstein.
"The citizens of Bnei Brak are behaving well. IDF soldiers will assist the citizens in Bnei Brak in any way possible. They are our brothers," Bennett said.Bennett added that "Bnei Brak is different from many other places: families with multiple children in small apartments, a younger than usual population, a relatively lower adult population, disconnected from the Internet, and probably a relatively high rate of coronavirus infections. Together, we will beat the virus."

Two soldiers at training base have coronavirus, dozens other in quarantin
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 12:16 PM
Afghanistan prepares to swap 100 Taliban prisoners for 20 security forces
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 12:12 PM
Coronavirus rates in India rise, search for exposed to Delhi cluster
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 12:06 PM
Russia's coronavirus cases jump to more than 3,500 in record daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 10:57 AM
Israel's unemployment rate hits 24.6%
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 10:36 AM
Death sentence to man tied with murder of WSJ reporter Daniel Pearl
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 09:53 AM
14-year-old dies following car accident
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 07:56 AM
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 73,522 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:25 AM
Donald Trump says US will soon have more ventilators than it needs
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 01:35 AM
Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp malfunctioning, users report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 12:58 AM
200 Likud branch heads to Netanyahu: No to unity
  • By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 11:22 PM
Briton jailed for coughing at policeman while claiming to have coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 10:28 PM
Navy does not rule out punishing captain asking for further precaution
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 10:02 PM
UK mobilizes 3,000 reservists as part of coronavirus response
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 09:55 PM
Minister Deri: Within Bnei Brak there are no additional instructions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 09:54 PM
