Naked man arrested for attacking police with his two dogs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 7, 2019 21:53
A man was arrested on Saturday evening in Bat Yam for attacking the police naked along with his two dogs.

According to police reports, one of the man's dogs managed to bite a police officer while the 23-year-old jumped into a natural spring in his village and refused to get out. One police officer entered the spring and arrested the man while a dog catcher caught the two dogs.


