The bodies of two kids, five-year old Rafel Ohana and his three-year-old brother Eliezer, who died yesterday during the fire in their Netanya house, have been turned over to the medical court in Abu Kabir as a part of the investigation regarding the cause of their death, Ynet reports.First the bodies will go through an external examination, after which it will be determined if an autopsy is necessary, to which the family is against.