Nasrallah: If Israel makes a mistake, we’ll flush Tel Aviv out of Lebanon

Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah’s comments came in a speech to senior commanders and supporters in Lebanon on Friday, December 13, in which he further threatened Israel, according to Ynet and Walla news. Nasrallah also said that Iran has the right to respond to attacks against it, noting that “if anyone hits Iran, it will respond itself."Nasrallah also discussed the political crisis in Lebanon, saying that the protests have worsened since former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s resignation in October 2019.