National Grid says cause of major UK power cut has been resolved

National Grid, which owns the electricity and gas transmission system in England and Wales, said the cause of a major power cut across Britain has now been resolved.



There had been "issues with two power generators causing loss of power in selected UK areas," a spokeswoman for National Grid said. The issue was "now resolved," she added.

