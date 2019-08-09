National Grid says cause of major UK power cut has been resolved

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
National Grid, which owns the electricity and gas transmission system in England and Wales, said the cause of a major power cut across Britain has now been resolved.
There had been "issues with two power generators causing loss of power in selected UK areas," a spokeswoman for National Grid said. The issue was "now resolved," she added.
