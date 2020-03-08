Netanyahu: Government to give NIS 4 b. to businesses hurt by coronavirus

The government will set aside funds to compensate businesses losing money due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the opening of the cabinet meeting on Sunday.“We will establish an aid fund of 4 billion shekels that will help companies that were influenced economically by the spread of the virus,” Netanyahu stated. The prime minister said that Israel is doing a good job handling the crisis caused by coronavirus.“I ask the citizens of Israel, follow the Health Ministry’s instructions carefully,” he stated. "I call on the public to watch out for fake news.”Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman warned upon entering the cabinet meeting that his office may announce “major steps” later Sunday.Education Minister Rafi Peretz said his office is prepared for any scenario and is working with the Health Ministry.Peretz also came out against online rumors that schools are going to be closed down in the cming days, saying that inforation should only come from official Education Ministry messages."We are accompanying students in isolation with remote learning," Peretz stated. "We are all hopefuly and praying that this will all be behind us soon, but until then, it is important to take all precautions."
להב הרקוב
להב הרקוב