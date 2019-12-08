The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu: I want US recognition of our sovereignty in the Jordan Valley

The prime minister also said that if direct elections for PM are initiated, he will win.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 8, 2019 10:48
Can he win again? Prime Minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Can he win again? Prime Minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the Makor Rishon Conference on Sunday morning, saying that if needed, Israel will engage in a large-scale operation in the Gaza Strip.
He said there will be no permanent cease-fire in the region unless the rockets stop.
His comments come the morning after the Israeli Air Force struck Hamas targets in response to rocket fire toward Israel.
Additionally, the prime minister said that if it comes down to a third election, he will win "by far," and that the Blue and White party is "not budging by even a millimeter" in the coalition negotiations.
He said, "Today I say to Gantz: come and build a unity government with me. And if not, then let the country decide who they want by holding direct election for prime minister. Let the nation decide who will be PM. At least those elections will be fast and not drawn out and costly."
Then, he focused on diplomacy and the "two great opportunities" not to be missed: A historic alliance with the United States and the ability to determine Israel's eastern border by annexing the Jordan Valley. 
"A lot of alliances and relationships that didn't even exist and couldn't even be imagined" have been formed under his leadership, he told the conference. Though he noted that "the most important and irreplaceable alliance is the alliance with the United States and he said it is time to sign a historic defense pact.
"I can achieve a historic defense alliance [with the United States] and that's what I'm going to do, please God, in the coming months," Netanyahu continued. "The second opportunity is to determine our eastern border, to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and to do so with international recognition, American recognition.
"I want American recognition of our sovereignty in the Jordan Valley," Netanyahu stressed. "Just as America recognized our sovereignty over the Golan Heights, I want American recognition of the Jordan Valley.
"They say we have not discussed the issue," he continued. "This is not true. We didn't go into detailed plans, but we're going to bring it up to President [Donald] Trump."


