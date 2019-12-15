Netanyahu: Combating crime in Arab sector a national goal

For years, police stations have not been set up in Arab communities," Netanyahu explained, adding that two more are being set up

"In addition, we are preparing a plan to combat violence and crime in the Arab sector, which will soon be presented to the government," he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out against crime in the Arab sector at Sunday's cabinet meeting, specifically condemning the murder of a young man in Kafr Kassem and a shooting at the home of the mayor of Sakhnin.He described combating crime in the Arab sector as an important national goal, and said that he and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan have been working on a few programs for the government to implement. The first measure they implemented was opening seven police stations in the Arab sector.