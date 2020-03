Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beteynu leader Avigdor Liberman and said they are guilty of a “cynical manipulation” of the will of the voters in the last elections.He claimed he showed national responsibility by declining to approve Jewish prayers on Temple Mount as Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir asked him to do. “We have limits,” he said, “I am here to safeguard Israel.”