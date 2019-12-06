Netanyahu: Gantz will not budge in negotiations to prevent elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday, November 6, that there has been no progress in establishing a unity government with Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, and that the political system is heading for another round of elections.Netanyahu added that “we are barreling towards unnecessary elections that none of us want. " The comments come amid a lack a progress in negotiations between the two major parties, with Gantz rejecting a unity government headed by a prime minister (Netanyahu) under criminal indictment, and Netanyahu claiming that Gantz is unwilling to compromise on a rotational deal for the premiership.