June 17 2018
|
Tammuz, 4, 5778
|
Netanyahu: Hamas cell arrest proves we must control W. Bank security

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 17, 2018 17:13
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the arrest of a 20-man strong Hamas terror cell exemplified why Israel would forever need to maintain security control over the West Bank.

"The Shin Bet, the IDF and Israel Police thwarted a Hamas terror cell that attempted to carry out terror attacks in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," said Netanyahu, an hour after the Shin Bet exposed the existence and arrest of the cell members. "Hamas is trying to harm us from Gaza as well as from the West Bank. This is why we will continue to maintain control of security in all the area west of the Jordan River." 

 


