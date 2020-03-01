Netanyahu: Right almost has majority

The four parties that make up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing and religious bloc have 59.7 mandates in internal Likud polls, Netanyahu said at what was billed as an emergency meeting of his Likud faction at the Airport City banquet hall.On Thursday, pollster Shlomo Filber forecasted 59 seats for Likud, Yamina, Shas and United Torah Judaism. Netanyahu said the bloc has continued growing in support."The data we have from three hours ago shows us at 59.7 mandates and we are very close to victory," Netanyahu said. "We have been rising consistently over the last few days. We can establish a secure right-wing government for Israel."Netanyahu indicated earlier Thursday that he would not need 61 MKs, because MKs would follow former Blue and White MK Gadi Yevarkan to Likud.