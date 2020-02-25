Netanyahu: Security fence inspired by Great Wall of China

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that when he decided to build a security fence to prevent illegal migration from Egypt to Israel he was inspired by a recent visit in China where he saw the Great Wall.“They said not a single person will be stopped by it,” he said in a Likud rally in Migdal HaEmek, “I said, the Great Wall in China stopped people for centuries, ours will be smaller but it will work.” He further said the security fence “saved the country” from an influx of migrants from Sudan.