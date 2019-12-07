Netanyahu: We should have direct elections for PM

In a statement released on Twitter Saturday, December 7, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for direct elections for premiership between himself and Gantz.Netanyahu said that"I am in favor of the people deciding, and not anyone else." He added that "Blue and White understands Iran's threats and huge opportunities that are present, and yet they have not put the national interest at the top of their minds."Defense Minister and New Right MK Naftali Bennett also expressed support for direct elections in a tweet on Saturday, saying that a "direct election is the only way to make a decision and prevent third, fourth and fifth elections."