Netanyahu and Kushner begin meeting, U.S. peace plan to be discussed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump Jared Kushner and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt in his office in Jerusalem on Friday.



Kushner and Greenblatt are expected to discuss the US-sponsored peace plan and humanitarian crises in the Gaza Strip with Netanyahu during the meeting.



Kushner and Greenblatt are not expected to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during their visit to the region.



