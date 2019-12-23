The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu and Modi exchange Hanukkah and Diwali greetings on Twitter

By RACHEL WOLF  
DECEMBER 23, 2019 15:37
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted "Chag Hanukkah Sameach to the people of Israel. The festivals of Hanukkah and Diwali depict yet another cultural affinity shared by India and Israel, celebrating light and the victory of good over evil. @netanyahu."

In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, "May #Hanukkah and Diwali shed their lights on the Peoples of India and Israel and strengthen even further our incredible friendship. Thank you my friend @narendramodi!"
Ofer Shelah: Court shouldn't disqualify Netanyahu from forming gov't
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 03:42 PM
A couple in Jatt arrested for possession of weapons, drugs
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 03:42 PM
Hundreds rally against Myanmar police over child rape case
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 02:39 PM
Indian Muslims wave national flag to show protest is not anti-India
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 02:34 PM
China denies forced labor accusations after plea found in Christmas card
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 01:30 PM
IDF fighter struck by lightning released from hospital
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 11:14 AM
Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 10:47 AM
Assailants set Turkish consulate employee's car on fire in Greece
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 10:35 AM
Ohana to A-G: I will meet with suggested candidates to replace Shai Nitza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 09:53 AM
Taliban claim responsibility for killing U.S. force member-spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 08:08 AM
Party to honor Chicago shooting victim ends with 13 wounded in shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 06:42 AM
NZ volcano eruption death toll rises to 17 after another person dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 02:29 AM
Syria: Aerial strike in an air force base in the city of Hama
  • By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
  • 12/22/2019 11:22 PM
COGAT: Gazans need special permission to enter JLM for Christmas
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/22/2019 09:19 PM
Huge 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/22/2019 08:52 PM
