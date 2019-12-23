Netanyahu and Modi exchange Hanukkah and Diwali greetings on Twitter

Chag Hanukkah Sameach to the people of Israel. The festivals of Hanukkah and Diwali depict yet another cultural affinity shared by India and Israel, celebrating light and the victory of good over evil. @netanyahu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019
In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, "May #Hanukkah and Diwali shed their lights on the Peoples of India and Israel and strengthen even further our incredible friendship. Thank you my friend @narendramodi!"
May #Hanukkah and Diwali shed their lights on the Peoples of India and Israel and strengthen even further our incredible friendship. Thank you my friend @narendramodi! https://t.co/tPvYpwpPJQ— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 23, 2019