The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu ignores Mandelblit at cabinet, talks about Iran and Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for fight on terror at the first cabinet meeting since Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit decided to indict him for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 13:29
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: OHAD TZVEIGENBERG‏)
Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: OHAD TZVEIGENBERG‏)
In the first cabinet meeting since Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit's decision to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges, Netanyahu – in front of the cameras on Sunday – discussed Iran and drones from Gaza, but not the indictment.
“There was an attempted drone incursion into Israel from the Gaza Strip yesterday that was successfully taken down,” Netanyahu said. “I want to say that the security cabinet has held a number of meetings about this threat.”
Netanyahu labeled this a “new” and “significant” threat.
“We are developing technological tools, and other means, to eradicate and thwart this threat,” he said, adding that he believed a way would be found to neutralize it, just as Israel developed the Iron Dome to deal with the threat of rockets from Gaza.
Regarding Iran, Netanyhau quoted US General Kenneth F. McKenzie, the head of the US military’s Central Command, as saying Iran was planning another attack in the Mideast.  But, Netanyahu said, Iran is not only attacking its neighbors and Israel, but also its own people.
“In recent weeks, they have massacred hundreds of Iranian citizens,” he said. “It is a tyrannical regime par excellence whose character and true nature are now exposed all over the world. It is the largest terrorist regime in the world, even towards its own citizens.”
Netanyahu called on all countries in the world who are interested in peace and stability in the region and the world “to join efforts to place more and more pressure on Iran, and – also – to support Israel when it acts against [Iran's] aggression. We have, and will continue to, act.”
Netanyahu also condemned the firing on a police car over the weekend in Deir al-Asad in Galilee, saying that Israel will not tolerate attacks on the security forces. He said the country will continue to take efforts to bring “law and order” to the Arab communities: “They need it, and the country needs it.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Avichai Mandelblit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: Jewish people are alive and well, the proof is in ashes By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Jpost editorial logo Selective barring By JPOST EDITORIAL

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by