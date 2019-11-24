Netanyahu ignores Mandelblit at cabinet, talks about Iran and Gaza

In the first cabinet meeting since Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit's decision to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges, Netanyahu – in front of the cameras on Sunday – discussed Iran and drones from Gaza, but not the indictment.“There was an attempted drone incursion into Israel from the Gaza Strip yesterday that was successfully taken down,” Netanyahu said. “I want to say that the security cabinet has held a number of meetings about this threat.”Netanyahu labeled this a “new” and “significant” threat.“We are developing technological tools, and other means, to eradicate and thwart this threat,” he said, adding that he believed a way would be found to neutralize it, just as Israel developed the Iron Dome to deal with the threat of rockets from Gaza.Regarding Iran, Netanyhau quoted US General Kenneth F. McKenzie, the head of the US military’s Central Command, as saying Iran was planning another attack in the Mideast. But, Netanyahu said, Iran is not only attacking its neighbors and Israel, but also its own people.“In recent weeks, they have massacred hundreds of Iranian citizens,” he said. “It is a tyrannical regime par excellence whose character and true nature are now exposed all over the world. It is the largest terrorist regime in the world, even towards its own citizens.”Netanyahu called on all countries in the world who are interested in peace and stability in the region and the world “to join efforts to place more and more pressure on Iran, and – also – to support Israel when it acts against [Iran's] aggression. We have, and will continue to, act.”Netanyahu also condemned the firing on a police car over the weekend in Deir al-Asad in Galilee, saying that Israel will not tolerate attacks on the security forces. He said the country will continue to take efforts to bring “law and order” to the Arab communities: “They need it, and the country needs it.”