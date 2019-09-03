Netanyahu drops plan to visit India before elections

Citing scheduling issues, a one-day visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India that was tentatively planned for next week has been cancelled.



The Prime Minister's Office said that Netanyahu spoke with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and they agreed to meet after the elections.



This is the second time this year that Netanyahu has cancelled a planned visit to India, doing so earlier this year as well before the April elections.The one-day visit was widely seen in Israel as an effort by Netanyahu to highlight his diplomatic credentials just days before the September 17 election.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });