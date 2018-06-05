Netanyahu extols connection between French Jewish community and Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in France Tuesday morning that the connection between Israel and the French Jewish community is strong on many levels. ‘’It is not simply a strong cultural connection, but also on the human level, with the extraordinary community here. The community evidently contributes enormously to France, but also to Israel.’’ Meeting with the heads of the French Jewish community, Netanyahu stressed that ‘’We are doing a lot to absorb French Jewish immigrants, but not enough. We must do more to help them face Bureaucracy. We have worked on the professional level to reduce red tape for dentists and doctors, and we are now working to facilitate the absorption of nurses.’’



Speaking to The Jerusalem Post before the meeting with Netanyahu, president of CRIF (the French Jewish community umbrella organization) Francis Kalifat said that he and his colleagues intended to discuss the friendship between France and Israel, as expressed by the joint cross-cultural season to be launched in the evening by Netanyahu. Kalifat added that they would also discuss the situation of the French community.



President of the French Jewish Students’ Union Sasha Gozlan told The Jerusalem Post that he intends to present to Netanyahu the issue of universities in France and incidents of anti-Israel and antisemitic activity. Gozlan mentioned that a few weeks ago an office of the union at the Sorbonne University was sprayed with graffiti that said "death to Israel."



