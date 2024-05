Hamas announced on Thursday that the terror organization's delegation left Cairo and returned to Qatar.

A senior Hamas official, Izzat al-Rishek, said that Israel's actions in Rafah were intended to disrupt ceasefire mediations. According to him, Hamas is still committed to the proposal it agreed to - which was rejected by Israel.

Later on Thursday, Israeli media reported that the American and Israeli delegations had also departed Cairo.

This is a developing story.