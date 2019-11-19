Netanyahu holds coalition talks with Liberman

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with coalition king-maker Avigdor Liberman for the second time in three days on Tuesday morning at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem."It was a good and professional meeting and the two of them will continue their efforts to form a unity government," they said in a joint statement.Kan reported earlier on Tuesday that Netanyahu would propose to Liberman that if Yisrael Beytenu party receives post in government and Kenesset currently occupied by Shas and United Torah Judaism.